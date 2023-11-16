Britain on Thursday said a new treaty to send migrants to Rwanda could be ready for ratification “within days” after a court blocked an earlier and controversial agreement as unlawful.

The new treaty, which would then take at least three weeks to be approved by UK lawmakers, follows a Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday that the current deal between the two countries should not go ahead.

It was a major setback for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is under pressure to reduce irregular immigration to Britain.

Sunak immediately vowed to persevere with the controversial plan by securing a new treaty with Kigali.

A five-judge panel at the UK’s highest court had unanimously sided with an earlier Court of Appeal decision that the policy to deport asylum seekers and refugees to Rwanda was incompatible with Britain’s international obligations.