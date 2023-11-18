British author AS Byatt, who won Booker prize for Possession, dies aged 87

Booker-prize winning British novelist Antonia Susan Byatt, known most commonly as AS Byatt, has died aged 87, her publisher said in a statement on Friday.

Byatt, whose career spanned nearly 60 years, was best known for her 1990 novel Possession: A Romance. She was the sister of the novelist Margaret Drabble, and the siblings drew parallels with the Brontes, a comparison they tended to spurn.

Her publisher Chatto & Windus, part of Penguin Random House, described her as “one of the most significant writers and critics of our time”.

“She died peacefully at home surrounded by close family,” it said in a statement. “Antonia had a remarkable mind which produced a unique creative vision.”

A mother of three daughters, Byatt was struck by tragedy when her only son Charles was killed crossing the road in the week of his 11th birthday.