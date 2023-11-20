Actor and comedian Russell Brand has been questioned by detectives from London’s Metropolitan Police over allegations of historical sex offences, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

British police said in September they had launched an investigation into a number of allegations of non-recent sexual offences following media reports that women had accused Brand of a string of sexual assaults.

Earlier that month the Sunday Times and Channel 4 television’s documentary programme Dispatches reported four women had accused Brand, 48, of sex offences, including a rape, between 2006 and 2013.

Brand has rejected what he has described as “very serious allegations”, saying on his social media channels he has never had non-consensual sex.