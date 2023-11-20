A prohibition-era bottle of whisky aged for 60 years before it was bottled sold for US$2.7 million at auction on Saturday, auction house Sotheby’s announced.

There were only 40 bottles made of the Macallan 1926 single malt, a Scotch whisky bottled in 1986 prized by collectors that comes in a variety of custom labels.

Twelve of those bottles, including the one sold on Saturday, featured a design from an Italian painter named Valerio Adami. One of these 12 bottles was thought to have been destroyed during the 2011 Japan earthquake, making the product even more rare.

The whisky’s rarity makes it highly sought after by collectors – in 2018, a bottle from the same batch sold for US$1.5 million.