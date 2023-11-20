Ukraine’s Zelensky calls for rapid operations changes for soldiers, sacks medical commander
- Zelensky’s move was announced as he met Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, and coincided with debate over the conduct of the war against Russia
- Umerov acknowledged the change on the Telegram messaging app and set as top priorities digitalisation, ‘tactical medicine’ and rotation of servicemen
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday demanded rapid changes in the operations of Ukraine’s military and announced the dismissal of the commander of the military’s medical forces.
“In today’s meeting with Defence Minister Umerov, priorities were set,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address. “There is little time left to wait for results. Quick action is needed for forthcoming changes.”
Zelensky said he had replaced Major-General Tetiana Ostashchenko as commander of the Armed Forces Medical Forces.
“The task is clear, as has been repeatedly stressed in society, particularly among combat medics, we need a fundamentally new level of medical support for our soldiers,” he said.
This, he said, included a range of issues – better tourniquets, digitalisation and better communication.
Umerov acknowledged the change on the Telegram messaging app and set as top priorities digitalisation, “tactical medicine” and rotation of servicemen.
Ukrainian commander in chief General Valery Zaluzhny, in an essay published this month, said the war was entering a new stage of attrition and Ukraine needed more sophisticated technology to counter the Russian military.
Ostashchenko was replaced by Major-General Anatoly Kazmirchuk, head of a military clinic in Kyiv.
Her dismissal came a week after a Ukrainian news outlet suggested her removal, as well as that of others, was imminent following consultations with paramedics and other officials responsible for providing support to the military.