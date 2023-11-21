In extracts from his diary that were relayed to the inquiry, Vallance said Johnson was “bamboozled” by the graphs and data and that watching him “get his head round stats is awful.”

“I think I’m right in saying that the prime minister gave up science at 15,” he said. “I think he’d be the first to admit it wasn’t his forte and that he struggled with the concepts and we did need to repeat them – often.”

During the pandemic, Vallance was a highly visible presence in the UK He and the chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, would flank Johnson in numerous daily Covid-19 press briefings from the prime minister’s offices on Downing Street.

Vallance, who stepped down from his role as the British government’s chief scientific adviser earlier this year, said Johnson’s struggles were not unique and that many leaders had problems in understanding the scientific evidence and advice, especially in the first stages of the pandemic in early 2020.

It was hard work sometimes to try and make sure that he had understood what a particular graph or piece of data was saying Patrick Vallance, UK’s former chief scientific adviser

“I would also say that the meeting that sticks in my mind was with fellow advisers from across Europe , when one of them – and I won’t say which country – declared that the leader of that country had enormous problems with exponential curves, and the telephone call burst into laughter, because it was true in every country,” he said.

“So I do not think that there was necessarily a unique inability to grasp some of these concepts with the prime minister at the time, but it was hard work sometimes to try and make sure that he had understood what a particular graph or piece of data was saying,” Vallance added.

Johnson was hospitalised with the virus in April 2020 less than two weeks after he put the country into lockdown for the first time. Vallance conceded the prime minister was “unable to concentrate” on things when he was really unwell but that after his recuperation “there was no obvious change between him and what he was like beforehand.”

The UK has one of the highest Covid-19 death tolls in Europe, with the virus recorded as a cause of death for more than 232,000 people.

The probe, led by retired Judge Heather Hallett, is expected to take three years to complete. Johnson agreed in late 2021 to hold a public inquiry after heavy pressure from bereaved families, who have hit out at the evidence emerging about his actions.

The inquiry is set to hear from current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak , who was Johnson’s Treasury chief at the time.

Sunak is likely to face questioning about his “Eat Out to Help Out” initiative, which sought to encourage nervous customers back to restaurants in August 2020 as the first set of lockdown restrictions were put in place and before subsequent lockdowns were enacted.

Vallance said scientists weren’t aware of the restaurant programme until it was announced and that the surrounding messaging ran “opposite” to the need to limit mixing between households.

“I think our advice would have been very clear on that,” he said.