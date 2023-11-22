Secretive UK artist Banksy reveals first name in newly unearthed interview

A rare nugget of information about the famously enigmatic street art superstar Banksy emerged Tuesday when he gave his first name as “Robbie” in an unearthed 2003 BBC interview.

In the interview, one of the few known to exist with the global art phenomenon, he is asked if his name “Robert Banks”, to which he replies: “It’s Robbie.”

His identity has long been the source of speculation, with some claiming his name was Robin or Robert Banks.

Graffiti by Banksy is seen next to anti-tank constructions in Kyiv in November 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AFP

Banksy talks about his distinctive stencilling style in the interview, a podcast bonus part of a series called The Banksy Story.