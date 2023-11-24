Three young children were among five people injured in a knife attack in central Dublin on Thursday that police said they had not ruled out any motive over, including whether it could be terror-related.

The incident sparked clashes between riot police and a group of anti-immigrant protesters, who arrived on the scene near the main thoroughfare of O’Connell Street soon after the attack.

A police car and double-decker bus were burnt out and windows smashed in at a nearby Holiday Inn hotel and McDonald's restaurant.

A five-year-old girl was receiving emergency treatment after sustaining serious injuries in the stabbing. A man in his late 40s, also being treated for serious injuries, was arrested by police who said they are not looking for any other suspect.

Irish police officers form a line to block a demonstration near the scene of an attack in Dublin city centre on Thursday. Photo: PA via AP

“I never ruled out any possible motive for this attack. As I’ve said right from the start … all lines of inquiry are open to determine the motive,” Drew Harris said after a senior officer had earlier told reporters that police were satisfied the incident was not terror-related.