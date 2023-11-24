Why some Dutch Muslims back Geert Wilders even as he compares the Koran to Hitler’s Mein Kampf: ‘I’ll give him a chance’
- Far-right politician Geert Wilders has called Moroccans ‘scum’, and threatened to organise a competition to draw cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed
- But some Dutch Muslims have placed more importance to Wilder’s economic issues than to his past comments about Islam
Dutch Muslim community leaders voiced anger, fear, and defiance after the election victory of anti-Islam firebrand Geert Wilders, but on the ground the picture seemed more nuanced, with many even expressing support because of his economic policies.
Wilders has called Moroccans “scum”, compared the Koran to Hitler’s “Mein Kampf”, and received death threats after threatening to organise a competition to draw cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.
He toned down his anti-Islam rhetoric during the campaign, focusing more on issues such as the rising cost of living. But community leader Muhsin Koktas of the CMO muslim association said: “I don’t know if Muslims are still safe in the Netherlands. I am worried about this country.”
Habib el Kaddouri from the SMN association of Moroccan Dutch said that “some people are scared, others uncertain about their future, about what the result means for their citizenship or place in Dutch society.”
“At the same time, I have noticed that people are also combative. ‘We won’t be driven away by Mr Wilders’ or a right-wing cabinet,” he said.
“Why? Because we are all poor and we think he can make a change. All this talk about closing mosques is just politics,” said the 41-year-old unemployed man munching a toasted cheese sandwich.
In an Amsterdam cafe, Burak Cen, a 40-year-old taxi driver said he didn’t vote, but he would have voted for Wilders.
“I think he deserves a chance,” Cen said. “I honestly think he’s just trying to drum up votes with his propaganda about mosques and Muslims. But otherwise what he says about the Dutch and poverty is right.”
“Refugees are given priority for housing while we have to wait 20 years for a home,” he said, voicing a key campaign topic around a crippling shortage of affordable housing.
Many people however declined to comment to camera.
“When you are prime minister, you have a different role than when you are leader of the opposition,” said Wilders.
Hasan Bensaid, a 49-year-old construction worker from Amsterdam, said he thought Wilders’ bluster about the country’s nearly million-strong Muslim community was for show.
“He has been shouting for 20 years in the parliament, I’m not impressed by it. ‘We are extremists, we are thieves, we are everything’.”
Reflecting another key issue from the campaign trial, Bensaid complained that “everything is expensive, and I think the ministers made a mess of things.”
“I will give him a chance. He can be prime minister,” Bensaid said.
Mustafa Ayranci from the Turkish workers’ association HTIB said his community must respect the decision of the voters, even if disappointing.
He said he wants to take Wilders at his word – to be the prime minister of everyone in the Netherlands. “That he won’t just be prime minister for Jan and Piet, but also for Mustafa and Ahmed.”