An Italian man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend in a case that has shaken the country was extradited from Germany on Saturday, as thousands of people took to the streets to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Filippo Turetta, 21, landed at Venice airport around mid-morning, before being transferred to a prison in the northern city of Verona to face questions in the investigation into the death of Giulia Cecchettin, Italian media reported.

Cecchettin, 22, disappeared after meeting Turetta for a burger at a shopping centre near Venice, just days before she was to receive her degree in biomedical engineering. The case gripped Italy.

Her body was found on November 18, covered by black plastic bags in a ditch near a lake in the foothills of the Alps. Turetta was arrested the following day in Germany.