Britain’s King Charles speaks during the Cop28 climate summit in Dubai on Friday. Photo: AP
King Charles’s Greek flag tie at Dubai Cop28 summit raises eyebrows amid UK-Athens row over Parthenon Marbles

  • The monarch wore the tie when he delivered a speech at the event as London is involved in a dispute with Athens over the sculptures displayed at the British Museum
  • Prime Minister Sunak this week cancelled a planned meeting with Greek leader Mitsotakis over ownership of the ancient artefacts
Britain’s King Charles wore a tie bearing the colours and symbols of the Greek national flag to a climate conference on Friday, days after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak snubbed his Greek peer Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a row over the Parthenon sculptures.
Charles, who wore the tie when he met Sunak on the sidelines of Cop28 in the United Arab Emirates and when he delivered a speech at the event, has Greek lineage through his father, the late Prince Philip who was born on the Greek island of Corfu.

Sunak deepened a diplomatic row with Athens on Wednesday by accusing Mitsotakis of “grandstanding” during a recent trip to London over ownership of the Parthenon sculptures. Sunak cancelled a planned meeting with Mitsotakis earlier in the week.

A Buckingham Palace source said on Friday that Charles also wore the same tie last week, before the escalation of the dispute. A spokesperson for Sunak declined to comment.

British media noted that, as well as the blue and white tie featuring the same white cross design as the Greek flag, Charles sported a blue and white handkerchief protruding from his jacket pocket.

“In a week when Rishi Sunak cancelled a meeting with the Greek Prime Minister to make a ‘stand’ over the #ParthenonMarbles #ElginMarbles … King Charles appears to have chosen to wear a very interesting tie when he met Mr Sunak in Dubai today,” ITV television’s royal editor Chris Ship said on social media platform X.

The Parthenon sculptures on display at the British Museum in London. Photo: Reuters

Greek media also pounced on the pictures, with daily newspaper Kathimerini writing: “Even though King Charles has not taken a stance on the issue, this move is seen by many analysts as an indirect form of support.”

Athens has long called on the British Museum to permanently return the 2,500-year-old sculptures that British diplomat Lord Elgin removed from the Parthenon temple in 1806. The museum has said it would consider a loan to Greece only if Athens acknowledges the museum’s ownership of the sculptures.

