Britain announces stricter visa measures to reduce migration, raises minimum salary to US$48,900
- ‘Migration … is far too high and needs to come down,’ said Cleverly after record net migration in 2022 piled pressure on PM Rishi Sunak to act
- Measures could lead to new disputes with business owners who have struggled to hire workers recently given the UK’s persistently tight labour market
Britain sought to cut the number of migrants arriving in Britain through legal routes on Monday, raising the minimum salary they must earn in a job by a third after record net migration in 2022 piled pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to act.
Home secretary James Cleverly said the government would raise the minimum salary threshold for foreign skilled workers to apply for a visa to £38,700 (US$48,900), from its current level of £26,200, reform the list of jobs where exceptions are made due to shortages, and toughen rules on whether workers can bring their families.
“Migration to this country is far too high and needs to come down, and today we are taking more robust action than any other government before,” Cleverly told lawmakers.
“This package of measures will take place from next spring.”
“This package plus our reduction in student dependents will mean around 300,000 fewer people will come in future years than have come to the UK last year,” Cleverly said.