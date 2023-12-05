South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Britain
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
An Oxford English Dictionary. Oxford University Press has named “rizz″ as its word of the year. Photo: AP
WorldEurope

Oxford University Press has named ‘rizz’ as its word of the year

  • The term topped ‘Swiftie’ (a Taylor Swift fan), ‘situationship’ (an informal romantic or sexual relationship) and ‘prompt’ (an instruction given to an AI program)
  • Rizz is believed to come from the middle of the word charisma, and can be used as a verb, as in to ‘rizz up’ or chat someone up, the publisher said
Britain
Associated Press
Associated Press
Why you can trust SCMP

Oxford University Press has named “rizz″ as its word of the year, highlighting the popularity of a term used by Generation Z to describe someone’s ability to attract or seduce another person.

It topped “Swiftie” (an enthusiastic fan of Taylor Swift), “situationship” (an informal romantic or sexual relationship) and “prompt” (an instruction given to an artificial intelligence program) in the annual decision by experts at the publisher of the multivolume Oxford English Dictionary.

In the age of AI and deepfakes, 2023’s word of the year had to be ... authentic

The four finalists were selected by a public vote and the winner was announced on Monday.

Rizz is believed to come from the middle of the word charisma, and can be used as a verb, as in to “rizz up,” or chat someone up, the publisher said.

“It speaks to how younger generations create spaces - online or in person - where they own and define the language they use,” the publisher said. “From activism to dating and wider culture, as Gen Z comes to have more impact on society, differences in perspectives and lifestyle play out in language, too.”

American publisher Merriam-Webster included “rizz” on its list of the year’s top words but gave first place to “ authentic”.
Post