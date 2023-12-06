Artist Jesse Darling wins Britain’s controversial Turner Prize

British artist Jesse Darling won the prestigious Turner Prize on Tuesday for his sculptures and installations that invoke societal breakdown.

The 41-year-old – who now lives in Berlin – pipped Ghislaine Leung, Rory Pilgrim and Barbara Walker to the £25,000 (US$30,000) award.

Darling was announced the winner of the 2023 prize by British rapper Tinie Tempah during a ceremony in Eastbourne, on England’s southeast coast.