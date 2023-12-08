Denmark adopts law banning Koran burnings that sparked anger among Muslims

Those who break the law risk a fine or up to two years in prison.

In practical terms, it will be forbidden to burn, tear, or otherwise defile holy texts publicly or in videos intended to be disseminated widely.

The bill, which prohibits “inappropriate treatment of writings with significant religious importance for a recognised religious community”, was passed with 94 votes in favour and 77 opposed in the 179-seat Folketing.

The law, which has a narrower scope than originally proposed, is primarily aimed at “protecting the safety of Danes” while still giving “ample opportunity” to criticise religion, Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said at a parliament hearing last month.

Over the summer, Denmark and neighbouring Sweden became the focus of anger across several Muslim countries after a slew of protests involving burnings and desecrations of the Koran

Nearly a thousand protesters attempted to march to the Danish embassy in Baghdad ’s fortified Green Zone in late July following a call by firebrand cleric Moqtada Sadr.

In response to the worsened security situation, the Scandinavian country temporarily tightened border controls, but returned to normal on August 22.

Between July 21 and October 24 this year, 483 book burnings or flag burnings were recorded in Denmark, according to national police figures.

The bill has been “received positively” by international players including the Arab League and foreign ministers in the Middle East, Michael Hamann, head of the Danish Security and Intelligence Service’s terrorism analysis, said last month. Opposition parties have criticised the move for giving into pressure from Islamic actors.

Initially announced at the end of August, the bill was amended following criticism that its first draft limited freedom of expression and would be difficult to enforce.

It was originally planned to cover objects of significant religious importance.

The first draft of the bill was criticised by some – including politicians, artists, media and freedom of speech experts – who saw it as a return to a blasphemy law that Denmark abolished in 2017.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg