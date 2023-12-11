A woman has been charged with four counts of manslaughter after two sets of young twins were killed in a fire that ripped through a London home in 2021.

Deveca Rose, 29, has also been charged with child abandonment, London’s Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement. She is expected to appear at Croydon Magistrates Court on Monday.

The four children - Leyton and Logan Hoath, 3, and Kyson and Bryson Hoath, 4 - died after fire engulfed the home in the Sutton area of south London at about 7pm on December 16, 2021.