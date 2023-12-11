South China Morning Post
Police cordon off a property in Collingwood Road, Sutton, south London, where brothers Kyson and Bryson Hoath, aged four, and Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, died in a fire on December 16, 2021. Photo: PA via AP
Woman charged with manslaughter after 2 sets of young twins were killed in 2021 London fire

  • Deveca Rose, 29, has also been charged with child abandonment, police said. She is expected to appear at Croydon Magistrates Court on Monday
  • The four children - Leyton and Logan Hoath, 3, and Kyson and Bryson Hoath, 4 - died after fire engulfed the home in south London on December 16, 2021
Associated Press
Associated Press
A woman has been charged with four counts of manslaughter after two sets of young twins were killed in a fire that ripped through a London home in 2021.

Deveca Rose, 29, has also been charged with child abandonment, London’s Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement. She is expected to appear at Croydon Magistrates Court on Monday.

The four children - Leyton and Logan Hoath, 3, and Kyson and Bryson Hoath, 4 - died after fire engulfed the home in the Sutton area of south London at about 7pm on December 16, 2021.

“Officers understand the significant impact on the local community following this devastating incident, and they would like to reassure people that this extremely complex investigation continues, supported by partner agencies including the Crown Prosecution Service and London Fire Brigade,’’ police said in a statement.

