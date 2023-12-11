British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told bereaved families at an official inquiry into the UK’s handling of Covid on Monday that he was “deeply sorry” and he hoped the country could learn lessons from the pandemic.

Sunak, a relatively unknown politician who was promoted to become finance minister on the eve of Covid’s arrival, said it was important to learn lessons from what had happened so Britain could be better prepared for the future.

“I just wanted to start by saying how deeply sorry I am to all of those who lost loved ones, family members through the pandemic and also all those who suffered in the various different ways throughout the pandemic and as a result of the actions that were taken,” he said.

“It’s important that we learn the lessons so that we can be better prepared in the future.”