A judge in London on Monday ordered Prince Harry to pay the legal fees of a British newspaper publisher after he lost part of a High Court libel case.

King Charles’ younger son, who now lives in the United States, is suing Associated Newspapers over claims made in its Mail on Sunday title.

He unsuccessfully tried to have the newspaper group’s defence of “honest opinion” thrown out on the grounds that it had no real prospect of success.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan at the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany in September. Photo: Reuters

Judge Matthew Nicklin on Monday ordered Harry to pay Associated Newspapers £48,447 (US$60,850) costs incurred dealing with the application by December 29.