British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s emergency bill to revive his plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda avoided defeat in parliament on Tuesday, surviving a rebellion by dozens of his lawmakers that has laid bare his party’s deep divisions.

Sunak, who has pinned his reputation on the strategy despite warnings at every stage that it would not work, won the first vote on the plan in the House of Commons by 313 to 269 after a day of last ditch negotiations and drama in parliament.

Despite the victory, the result showed the prime minister is struggling to maintain control over his party. Moderate Conservatives say they will not support the draft law if it means Britain will breach its human rights obligations, and right-wing politicians say it does not go far enough.

A Boeing 767 sits on the runway at the military base in Amesbury, Salisbury, in June 2022, preparing to take a number of asylum seekers from Britain to Rwanda. Photo: AFP

In power for 13 years and trailing the opposition Labour Party by around 20 points with an election expected next year, Sunak’s Conservatives have fractured along multiple lines and lost much of their discipline.