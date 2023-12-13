The Russian embassy referred a request for comment to the Russian defence ministry in Moscow. The ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

The report also assessed that Moscow’s losses in personnel and armoured vehicles to Ukraine’s military have set back Russia’s military modernisation by 18 years, the source said.

A declassified US intelligence report assessed that the Ukraine war has cost Russia 315,000 dead and injured troops, or nearly 90 per cent of the personnel it had when the conflict began, a source familiar with the intelligence said on Tuesday.

The latest casualty assessment marks a big leap from that provided in July 2022 when CIA director Bill Burns said US intelligence estimated that Russian losses were “in the vicinity of 15,000 killed and maybe three times that wounded”.

A huge Z letter – a tactical insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine, in front of the US embassy in Moscow. Photo: AFP

Russian officials have said Western estimates of Russian death tolls in the war are vastly exaggerated and almost always underestimate Ukrainian losses, which Russian officials say are vast.

The source spoke as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a last-ditch plea for more military aid to US lawmakers on Capitol Hill, where he faced a sceptical reception from key Republicans.

At a news conference later in the day, US President Joe Biden reaffirmed continued support to Zelensky, and warned lawmakers they risked handing a victory to Russia.

The source said the recently declassified US intelligence report assessed that Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 with 360,000 personnel.

Since then, the report found, 315,000 Russian troops, or about 87 per cent of the total with which it started the war, have been killed or injured, the source said.

Those losses are the reason Russia has loosened recruitment standards for deployment in Ukraine, the source added.

The Russian army began the war with 3,100 tanks, but lost 2,200 of them, a US source said. File photo: AP

“The scale of losses has forced Russia to take extraordinary measures to sustain its ability to fight. Russia declared a partial mobilisation of 300,000 personnel in late 2022, and has relaxed standards to allow recruitment of convicts and older civilians,” the assessment said, according to the source.

The Russian army began the war with 3,100 tanks, lost 2,200 of them and has had to “backfill” that force with T62 tanks produced in the 1970s, leaving it only 1,300 tanks on the battlefield, the source quoted the report as saying.

Kyiv treats its losses as a state secret and officials say disclosing the figure could harm its war effort. A New York Times report in August cited US officials as putting the Ukrainian death toll at close to 70,000.

Writing in the Ukrainian journal Tyzhden, historian Yaroslav Tynchenko and volunteer Herman Shapovalenko last month said Shapovalenko’s Book of Memory project had confirmed 24,500 Ukrainian combat and non-combat deaths using open sources.

The real figure was likely higher, they said.

Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse