The former chief executive of BP has been denied a £32.4 million (US$41 million) payout after he was found to have misled the company over his past relationships with colleagues, the energy giant said.
BP said the company sought assurances from Looney in 2022 about the relationships but has concluded that his statements were “inaccurate and incomplete”.
“Mr Looney knowingly misled the board,” BP said on Wednesday. “The board has determined that this amounts to serious misconduct.”
The firm said the £32.4 million worth of salary, pension, bonus payments and shares have been forfeited as a result. Some payments already given to Looney, including 50 per cent of the cash bonus paid for the 2022 financial year, will be “clawed back”, it added.
The move reflects “the decision by the board that Mr Looney should not retain any variable pay relating to service following the date of the misleading assurances,” BP said.
Looney took on the role in February 2020 after spending his career at BP, having joined as an engineer in 1991. He has been replaced by chief financial officer Murray Auchincloss on an interim basis while BP searches for a new CEO.
He is not the first head of a major global company to resign or be ousted over relationships with employees.
Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse