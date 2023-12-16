Spanish authorities arrested 14 people, with another 20 airport employees under investigation in the same case, the statement said.

And on Friday, Spain’s national police force Guardia Civil arrested a group of the airport’s workers on suspicion of stealing 1,953,571 euros (around US$2.1 million) worth of items from travellers’ checked bags, according to a statement from the department.

Thousands of travellers arrive and depart from Spain’s Tenerife Sur airport in the Canary Islands airport every day.

Officials said in the statement that the investigation began after they received an increase in complaints and reports filed by passengers about missing items.

The officers then carried out multiple searches, which included looking in employees’ lockers, vehicles, and homes, the statement said. The officers uncovered a range of stolen items, which included 13,000 euros (around US$14,000) of cash, 29 luxury watches, 120 items of jewellery, 22 mobile phones, and electronic devices, according to the statement.

It is believed that the thefts happened when the suitcases were placed in the aircraft’s holds, the statement said, and once in the hold, the workers opened and stole from the bags. According to the statement, the thieves are thought to have sold the stolen items to local and online shops. (According to the statement, 27 jewellery stores in Tenerife are also under investigation.)

Representatives for the Tenerife Sur airport and Guardia Civil did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment sent outside regular working hours.

There are a handful of things travellers can do to protect their valuables while travelling.

The US Transportation Security Administration encourages travellers to never put expensive items like jewellery in a checked bag. Instead, the administration recommends keeping the items on you at all times.

Some airlines like Delta Air Lines and American Airlines also state in their policies to never pack valuables in checked luggage.

“We suggest that you carry all precious or other highly valuable items, including without limitation cash, cash equivalents, securities, negotiable instruments, irreplaceable documents, jewellery, silverware, precious metals, works of arts, computers, electronic equipment, photographic equipment, medication, hearing aids, and any other items that cannot be easily replaced if lost or damaged,” Delta’s website states. “These items may not be transported in checked baggage.”

Beyond making sure your items are close by, The Points Guy recommends making sure your valuables are insured. While your home or travel insurance policy may provide some coverage, the outlet states that it might be wise to individually insure expensive items. That way if an item is lost or stolen, you’ll be reimbursed for its full value.

And, if you can, leave the valuables at home.

In a worst-case scenario, the business media platform Founder’s Guide recommends keeping a picture of the receipt for the item and a photo of the object itself, so you can prove its worth if you need to report it as missing or stolen.