Nato
Putin issues threats to Finland following its Nato membership
- ‘There were no problems before, but now there will be,’ Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a television interview
- Finland decided to apply for Nato membership after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 22, 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday threatened new Nato member and neighbour Finland with unspecified “problems” in a television interview.
“There were no problems before, but now there will be,” Putin said in a television interview.
He added that previous territorial disputes had been settled in the 20th century.
For now, Russia will build up the Leningrad military district around the metropolis of St Petersburg and station certain military units there.
Nato member Finland on alert after suspected sabotage of gas pipeline
Apparently referring to Finland’s decision to join the Western military alliance Nato, Putin said: “Why did they need that?”
Finland decided to apply for Nato membership after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 22, 2022.
Finland’s neighbour Sweden has also applied but has not received the needed unanimous approval from the now 31 other Nato members to gain entry into the defence club, mainly because of opposition from Turkey.
The United States recently concluded an agreement with Sweden on the use of Swedish military facilities.
A very similar agreement is expected to be signed with Finland on Monday. The US-Finnish accord will give Washington military access to 15 Finnish bases.
