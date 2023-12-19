Comedian Russell Brand has been questioned for a second time by police investigating sexual offence allegations, British media reported on Monday.

Brand, 48, was interviewed under caution last week over six “non-recent” allegations, the Press Association news agency reported. Brand was questioned by police in November over three other claims.

London’s Metropolitan Police did not identify Brand but said in a statement that a man in his 40s attended a police station in south London for a second time on December 14.