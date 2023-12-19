Finland bolsters military ties with US after Putin warning

It gives the US military access to 15 military bases and training areas in Finland.

The Defence Cooperation Agreement formalises greater ties with the United States, including joint training of forces and military interoperability, in line with Finland’s accession to the Atlantic alliance in April.

Finland signed an agreement to enhance military cooperation with the United States, saying it saw a long-term threat from Russia, a day after its giant neighbour issued a warning over Helsinki’s recent entrance into Nato.

Signing the agreement on Monday in Washington with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen hailed it as a “strong sign of US commitment to the defence of Finland and the whole northern Europe”.

Finland’s Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken signing the agreement. Photo: AFP

“We do not expect the United States to take care of the defence of Finland. We continue to invest in our defence and share the burden in our area and beyond,” he said.

“However, this agreement significantly enhances our ability to act together in all situations.”

Finland, which fended off a Soviet invasion in the 1939-40 Winter War, for decades steered clear of formally entering Nato for fear of antagonising its giant neighbour but changed course following Russia’s assault on Ukraine, which had tried unsuccessfully to enter the alliance.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with state television released Sunday, charged that the West had “dragged” Finland into Nato, saying Russia had long ago settled 20th-century disputes with Helsinki.

Putin announced the creation of a new district within Russia’s military near Finland, with which Russia shares a 1,340km (830-mile) border.

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, speaking in Washington after the agreement signing, renewed accusations that Russia is trying to “weaponise migration” by sending people from developing countries through the border to the EU member.

“During the past two years, we have seen that there are very few restraints for Russia’s aggressive behaviour,” she said at the Hudson Institute.

“We see that Russia will remain a threat to global security for the foreseeable future,” she said.

Russia, she said, is “trying to distract us from its illegal war of aggression and to sow discord”.

Blinken, speaking at the signing, said Finland “knows almost better than anyone what is at stake for Ukraine”.

“In 1939, the Finns also faced a Russian invasion, and proved that a free nation can put up an incredibly powerful and resilient resistance,” Blinken said.

“Your history is also a reminder of why it’s so important that we all continue to stand with Ukraine,” he added.

“Autocrats who try to redraw one nation’s border by force almost certainly will not stop there.”

The US recently concluded a defence cooperation agreement with Sweden, whose accession to Nato still hinges on approval by Turkey. In Sweden, US forces will be authorised to use 17 military facilities in the future.

Valtonen pointed to meetings this week in the Turkish parliament on Sweden’s bid, saying: “Let’s just hope it happens by the end of the year”.

Additional reporting by dpa