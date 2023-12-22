Man charged over Dublin school stabbings that sparked riots

A 50-year-old man was on Thursday charged with attempted murder in Dublin over multiple stabbings at a school that sparked the worst rioting seen in the Irish capital for decades.

Riad Bouckaher was charged in a Dublin court with eight offences including the attempted murder of three children and causing serious harm to a care worker, Irish media reported.

A five-year-old girl and the care worker are still being treated for their injuries.

Flames rise from a car and a bus, set alight in Dublin on November 23, as people took to the streets in protest against stabbings earlier in the day. Photo: Getty Images / TNS / AFP

The November 23 school attack in central Dublin triggered a protest by anti-immigrant agitators that spiralled into the torching of police cars and public transport vehicles and shop looting.