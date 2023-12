Ukraine’s Zelensky sends Christmas warning: ‘In the end, darkness will lose’

On Christmas Eve, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed his compatriots with a Christmas message of encouragement in the face of Russia’s invasion

“In the end, darkness will lose. Evil will be defeated,” Zelensky said in the video message published on Sunday.

He added that the whole country would pray together during the holidays “for our freedom. For our victory. For our Ukraine.”

Zelensky thanked Ukrainian soldiers who are spending Christmas in the trenches at the front, and also shared his thoughts with all the families who will once again have to celebrate this year without husbands, sons and fathers who are fighting.