Pope Francis on Sunday appealed for peace as he kicked off Christmas celebrations with a mass at Saint Peter’s Basilica as the Israel-Gaza war raged on.

“Tonight, our hearts are in Bethlehem, where the Prince of Peace is once more rejected by the futile logic of war, by the clash of arms that even today prevents him from finding room in the world,” the pope said to some 6,500 faithful who attended the traditional service.

Francis’s address did not mention Israel or Gaza by name, but he made numerous references to violence and war.

Protesters display a banner as Pope Francis (not pictured) leads the Angelus prayer from his window in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Rome on Sunday. Photo: Vatican Media / ­Handout via Reuters

Arguing that justice would not come “from a show of force,” the pontiff said Jesus “does not eliminate injustice from above by a show of force, but from below, by a show of love.”