‘Tonight our hearts are in Bethlehem,’ Pope Francis says in Christmas mass
- Francis did not mention Israel or Gaza by name, but he made numerous references to violence and war during the mass at Saint Peter’s Basilica in Rome
- On Christmas Day, the pope is expected to lead the traditional ‘Urbi and Orbi’ prayer, during which he usually mentions the conflicts around the world
“Tonight, our hearts are in Bethlehem, where the Prince of Peace is once more rejected by the futile logic of war, by the clash of arms that even today prevents him from finding room in the world,” the pope said to some 6,500 faithful who attended the traditional service.
Arguing that justice would not come “from a show of force,” the pontiff said Jesus “does not eliminate injustice from above by a show of force, but from below, by a show of love.”
“He does not burst on the scene with limitless power,” he said, speaking in Italian with an official translation provided in seven languages.
On Christmas Day, the pontiff is expected to lead the traditional “Urbi and Orbi” prayer, during which he normally mentions the conflicts around the world.
The pope has frequently denounced attacks on civilians in the continuing conflict.
This year the city is almost deserted, with few worshippers around and no Christmas tree erected, after church leaders decided to forego “any unnecessarily festive” celebrations in solidarity with Gazans.