South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pope Francis
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
Pope Francis presides over the Christmas Eve mass at St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, Rome on Sunday. Photo: AFP
WorldEurope

‘Tonight our hearts are in Bethlehem,’ Pope Francis says in Christmas mass

  • Francis did not mention Israel or Gaza by name, but he made numerous references to violence and war during the mass at Saint Peter’s Basilica in Rome
  • On Christmas Day, the pope is expected to lead the traditional ‘Urbi and Orbi’ prayer, during which he usually mentions the conflicts around the world
Pope Francis
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Why you can trust SCMP
Pope Francis on Sunday appealed for peace as he kicked off Christmas celebrations with a mass at Saint Peter’s Basilica as the Israel-Gaza war raged on.

“Tonight, our hearts are in Bethlehem, where the Prince of Peace is once more rejected by the futile logic of war, by the clash of arms that even today prevents him from finding room in the world,” the pope said to some 6,500 faithful who attended the traditional service.

Francis’s address did not mention Israel or Gaza by name, but he made numerous references to violence and war.
Protesters display a banner as Pope Francis (not pictured) leads the Angelus prayer from his window in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Rome on Sunday. Photo: Vatican Media / ­Handout via Reuters

Arguing that justice would not come “from a show of force,” the pontiff said Jesus “does not eliminate injustice from above by a show of force, but from below, by a show of love.”

“He does not burst on the scene with limitless power,” he said, speaking in Italian with an official translation provided in seven languages.

During his weekly Angelus prayer earlier on Sunday, the pope said: “We are close to our brothers and sisters who are suffering from war – we are thinking of Palestine, of Israel, of Ukraine”.

On Christmas Day, the pontiff is expected to lead the traditional “Urbi and Orbi” prayer, during which he normally mentions the conflicts around the world.

Pope Francis approves blessings for same-sex couples in certain conditions

The pope has frequently denounced attacks on civilians in the continuing conflict.

With the Gaza war raging, the Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem, where Christians believe Jesus was born, were effectively cancelled on Sunday.

This year the city is almost deserted, with few worshippers around and no Christmas tree erected, after church leaders decided to forego “any unnecessarily festive” celebrations in solidarity with Gazans.

Post