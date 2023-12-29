Man found barely alive in landing gear of Algeria flight to Paris

A man was discovered on Thursday hidden in the landing gear compartment of a commercial aircraft that flew into Paris from Algeria with severe hypothermia but alive, French authorities said.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was found during technical checks after the Air Algerie flight from Oran, Algeria, landed at Paris’ Orly airport in midmorning, prosecutors told AFP.

He had no ID on him, and was taken to hospital in serious condition, they said.