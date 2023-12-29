An unidentified aerial object entered the airspace of Nato -member Poland from the direction of Ukraine on Friday, Polish officials said, as Russia conducted one of its biggest attacks overnight in Ukraine since the launch of its invasion.

“In the morning, an unidentified aerial object entered the airspace … and from the moment it crossed the border until the signal disappeared, it was observed by the radars of the country’s air defence system,” the Operational Command said on social media platform X.

“In accordance with applicable procedures, the operational commander of the armed forces mobilised the available forces and resources at his disposal.”

Private broadcaster TV Republika had reported that a search for the object was happening near the town of Hrubieszow in southern Poland. Reuters was unable to immediately confirm this information.