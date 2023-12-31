Advertisement
French couple arrested in Spain for planning to ‘sacrifice’ their ‘possessed’ 5-year-old son
- The couple were arrested on December 21. They were about to board a ferry to Morocco and intended to murder their son in the Sahara, police said
- Both parents had ‘psychiatric problems’ and have been remanded in custody in Spain, police said. The child is in good health
Spanish authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a French couple earlier in December for planning to “sacrifice” in the Sahara their five-year-old son, who they believed to be “possessed”.
The couple were arrested on December 21 in the southern Spanish port of Algeciras, as the family was about to board a ferry to the Moroccan city of Tangiers.
The Guardia Civil police force said in a statement they had arrested a “couple of French origin” who “intended to murder their five-year-old son in the Sahara, believing him to be possessed”.
Both parents had “psychiatric problems” and were the subject of a European arrest warrant for the abduction of a minor, the Guardia Civil added.
The pair have been remanded in custody by a judge in Spain.
The child is in good health and has been sent to a reception centre for minors in Spain before being returned to France.
