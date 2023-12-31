Russia will not provide any explanations about an unidentified object that briefly entered Poland’s airspace until it receives evidence that shows the object was a Russian missile, Russia’s top diplomat in Poland said on Saturday.

Poland’s defence forces said an unknown object travelled 40 km (24 miles) into the country’s airspace on Friday from the direction of Ukraine before leaving minutes later and vanishing off radars. The head of the Polish armed forces, General Wiesław Kukuła, said “everything indicates” it was a Russian missile.