Five people trapped as rainfall floods cave in Slovenia

The group became trapped on a dry platform after heavy rainfall provoked a steep rise in the water levels within the cave, known for its underground lakes.

A family of three adults with two guides had on Saturday morning begun a tourist visit to the Krizna Jama (Cross Cave), some 50 kilometres south of the capital Ljubljana.

A rescue operation was launched after they failed to emerge from cave as scheduled.

Cave divers located them late on Saturday some two kilometres from the entrance to the eight-kilometre-long cave.

“All five are in stable condition,” civil protection authorities said in a statement adding that rescue teams had delivered them overnight a tent, warm clothes, food and medicines.

“If the water level drops, the rescue could be carried out swiftly,” the head of the cave rescue team Walter Zakrajsek told journalists adding that, if the cave tunnels remain flooded, teams of cave divers will be making the three-hour-long trip to provide them with all they need every 12 hours.

Slovenia is known for its more than 14,000 caves, some of them are visited by large groups of tourists travelling on underground trains, while others, such as the Krizna cave, can be visited only by small groups using small boats.