Priests should be allowed to get married, says top Vatican official

The Roman Catholic Church should allow priests to get married, one of its top officials has said.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna, who leads Malta’s Catholic Church as well the Vatican body that investigates sex abuse allegations made about priests, said the church was losing people because of its strict celibacy rules.

“If it were up to me, I would revise the rules requiring a priest to be celibate,” Scicluna told Times of Malta newspaper in an interview published on Sunday.