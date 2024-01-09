Paris names a street after David Bowie, celebrating music icon’s legacy

The city of Paris is immortalising the late British music icon David Bowie by naming a street after him in the city’s southeast on what would have been his 77th birthday on Monday.

The inauguration of rue David-Bowie was first announced in 2020 by Jérôme Coumet, mayor of the 13th arrondissement. Bowie died of cancer in 2016.

The new street, situated between two modern office buildings, including the headquarters of news publications Le Monde and L’Obs, opens on to avenue Pierre-Mendes-France and will connect to the future bridge linking the avenue to boulevard de l’Hopital, near Austerlitz railway station and Pitie-Salpetriere Hospital.

David Bowie in 1995. The British musician died in 2006. Photo: AP

The inauguration features a concert and an exhibit. The development reflects the continuing transformation of the district, which now celebrates the legacy of Bowie along with other notable figures.