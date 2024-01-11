EU Belong With Me: Brussels woos Taylor Swift to draw young voters

The chart-topping American diva will bring her blockbuster “Eras Tour” to Paris on May 9, a month before voters in the EU’s 27 nations head to the polls to elect the next European Parliament lawmakers.

“Now, Taylor Swift on May 9 – Europe Day – will be in Paris for a concert, so I would very much hope that she does the same for young Europeans.”

He added: “I very much hope that someone from her media team follows this press conference and relays our request to her.”

Swift – last month named Time magazine’s Person of the Year for 2023 – has a huge global following, and her diehard superfans are known as “Swifties”.

Her “ Eras Tour ”, which kicked off in the US last year, has become the first music tour to bring in more than US$1 billion.

EU officials are keen to increase youth participation as polls show the elections in June could see a rise in backing for the far-right across the bloc.

The last European Parliament elections in 2019 saw 42 per cent of eligible people aged under 25 vote and 47 per cent in the 25-39 age bracket turn out.

The overall turnout for the vote was just over 50 per cent.