EU Belong With Me: Brussels woos Taylor Swift to draw young voters
- The US pop icon will bring her blockbuster ‘Eras Tour’ to Paris on May 9, a month before EU voters head to the polls to elect the next European Parliament lawmakers
- EU officials are keen to increase youth participation as polls show the elections in June could see a rise in backing for the far-right across the bloc
“Now, Taylor Swift on May 9 – Europe Day – will be in Paris for a concert, so I would very much hope that she does the same for young Europeans.”
He added: “I very much hope that someone from her media team follows this press conference and relays our request to her.”
Taylor Swift adds Canada dates to Eras Tour after Trudeau plea
The last European Parliament elections in 2019 saw 42 per cent of eligible people aged under 25 vote and 47 per cent in the 25-39 age bracket turn out.
The overall turnout for the vote was just over 50 per cent.