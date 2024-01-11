However, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has been cautious about giving details of how he would strengthen ties with the EU.

Cambridge Econometrics’ estimate of the costs of Brexit is higher than some other recent ones.

Britain’s National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) estimated in November that Brexit had reduced the size of the economy by 2 per cent to 3 per cent, with the impact expected to rise to 5 per cent to 6 per cent by 2035.

Jonathan Haskel, a Bank of England policymaker, estimated in a private capacity last year that Brexit had damaged business investment enough to lower GDP by 1.3 per cent by the end of 2022 – equivalent to 1,000 pounds per household per year.

Cambridge Econometrics said Brexit was expected to lower annual economic growth in Britain by 0.4 percentage points between now and 2035, lower employment levels by 3 million by 2035 and reduce investment by a third.

Assessing the implications of Brexit has been complicated by the Covid-19 pandemic just months after Britain formally left the EU in January 2020.