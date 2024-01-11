London mayor Sadiq Khan says Brexit cost UK over US$178 billion so far: ‘obvious it isn’t working’
- Britain’s departure from the European Union has reduced the size of its economy by 6 per cent, London mayor Sadiq Khan said
- Khan, a member of the opposition Labour Party, which voted against Brexit, based his statement on a report he commissioned from consultants Cambridge Econometrics
Brexit leader Nigel Farage stokes fresh controversy with reality TV role
However, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has been cautious about giving details of how he would strengthen ties with the EU.
Cambridge Econometrics’ estimate of the costs of Brexit is higher than some other recent ones.
Britain’s National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) estimated in November that Brexit had reduced the size of the economy by 2 per cent to 3 per cent, with the impact expected to rise to 5 per cent to 6 per cent by 2035.
Britain bans foreign students from bringing families into UK
Jonathan Haskel, a Bank of England policymaker, estimated in a private capacity last year that Brexit had damaged business investment enough to lower GDP by 1.3 per cent by the end of 2022 – equivalent to 1,000 pounds per household per year.
Cambridge Econometrics said Brexit was expected to lower annual economic growth in Britain by 0.4 percentage points between now and 2035, lower employment levels by 3 million by 2035 and reduce investment by a third.