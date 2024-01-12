Ukraine war: UK’s Sunak gives ‘strong signal’ to Kyiv with extra US$3.2 billion in military aid
- About 80 per cent of the latest aid package is to be spent on trying to procure and produce drones for Ukraine
- The latest commitment takes the UK’s overall support for Ukraine’s war efforts to roughly US$15.3 billion
The funding package for the coming year is £200 million higher than the £2.3 billion pledged per year in both 2022 and 2023.
It will ensure the “largest ever commitment of drones”, Sunak’s office said in a statement.
“I’m here with one clear message: the United Kingdom stands with Ukraine,” he said after touring damaged buildings in the Ukrainian capital.
The British leader was set to sign a “historic” security cooperation pact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky while in Kyiv, his office said.
The “totemic agreement” should be the first step towards an “unshakeable hundred-year partnership”, it added.
Sunak said the aid currently in place was due to run through to the “early part of this year”.
“So we’re acting in advance of that expiring with a new commitment of two and a half billion pounds – more than we’ve provided in previous years,” he told reporters.
“That represents the seriousness of the situation here and our determination to stand with Ukraine,” he added.
The equipment already supplied to Kyiv includes Storm Shadow cruise missiles and a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron vowed, during a surprise visit to Kyiv in November, to maintain military support for Ukraine.
“We will continue to give you the moral support, diplomatic support, the economic support, but above all, the military support, that you need not just this year, and next year, but for however long it takes,” Cameron said during a meeting with Zelensky in November.
A top Ukrainian commander recently described the war as a stalemate, with no clear sign of a breakthrough on the front lines.