South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Artificial intelligence
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. Photo: AFP
WorldEurope

AI to affect 60 per cent of advanced economy jobs: IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva

  • Citing an International Monetary Fund report published on Sunday on the topic, the IMF managing director said: ‘Your job may disappear altogether’
  • The IMF report said older workers are likely to be more vulnerable to the change brought about by AI
Artificial intelligence
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Why you can trust SCMP
Artificial intelligence (AI) will affect 60 per cent of jobs in advanced economies, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday, just before departing for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
“Advanced economies, some emerging markets, are going to see 60 per cent of their jobs impacted,” she said in an interview in Washington, citing an International Monetary Fund report published on Sunday on the topic.
“And then it goes down to 40 per cent, for emerging markets, 26 per cent for low-income countries,” she added, referencing the IMF report, which notes that overall, almost 40 per cent of global employment is exposed to AI.

China military lab AI connects to commercial ChatGPT-like systems for first time

The IMF report notes that half of the jobs impacted by AI will be negatively affected, while the rest may actually benefit from enhanced productivity gains due to AI.

“Your job may disappear altogether – not good – or artificial intelligence may enhance your job, so you actually will be more productive and your income level may go up,” Georgieva told Agence France-Presse.

While AI will initially have a lower impact on emerging markets and developing economies, they are also less likely to benefit from the advantages of the novel technology, according to the IMF.

China is needed for peace process after Davos meeting, Ukraine says

“This could exacerbate the digital divide and cross-country income disparity,” the report continued, adding that older workers are likely to be more vulnerable to the change brought about by AI.

The IMF sees an important opportunity for policy prescriptions to help address these concerns, Georgieva told Agence France-Presse.

“We must focus on helping low-income countries in particular to move faster to be able to catch the opportunities that artificial intelligence will present,” she said.

“In other words, embrace it, it is coming,” she added. “So artificial intelligence, yes, a little scary. But it is also a tremendous opportunity for everyone.”

Post