Failings by police and council bosses left girls “at the mercy” of paedophile grooming gangs in northern England for years, according to an independent review published on Monday.

The abuse of youngsters in Rochdale between 2004 and 2013 was repeated in a string of other scandals uncovered in recent years in British towns and cities including Rotherham, Oldham and Oxford.

A series of court cases eventually led to the conviction of dozens of men, mostly of South Asian origin.