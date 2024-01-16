Frozen Russian assets could be ‘easy’ Ukraine funding, says US special envoy
- Ukraine has pushed for the West to seize US$300 billion in frozen Russian assets to pay for the war-torn country’s reconstruction
- Penny Pritzker, US special envoy for Ukraine’s economic recovery, said the G7 has asked ministers to study if Russian assets could be used for Ukraine
The US special envoy for Ukraine’s economic recovery said on Monday that tapping frozen Russian assets would be an “easy” source of money for Kyiv, but the G7 must first agree collectively to do it.
“I think there’s enormous hope that the Russian sovereign assets could become an easy source of financing,” Pritzker said at the Ukraine House, whose organisers include the foundation of Ukrainian businessman Victor Pinchuk and asset manager Horizon Capital.
She said the G7 has asked ministers to study if Russian assets could be used for Ukraine.
“The whole thing is very complicated. And the first thing you know is a tonne of lawyers need to get involved,” Pritzker said.
A “legal theory” is needed, along with legislation and a decision on who would oversee the process.
She said the United States would not go it alone and a “collective decision” must be made.
“There’s real work going on and real effort and real intention, but we’re far from a conclusion,” she said.
“We’re very clear in effect on the fact that there should be a G7 more or less common position on that,” Heilbronn said.
Pritzker also sought to reassure Ukrainians, who worry about war fatigue among allies, that the Washington would continue to provide aid to Ukraine despite “uncertainty” over US and European help.
“I want to give reassurance to Ukrainian people that the American people and America is there for you, even though our politics and democracies can be very complicated,” she said.