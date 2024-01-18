Two British brothers who broke into a Geneva museum and stole millions of pounds worth of Chinese Ming dynasty artefacts were sentenced to prison in Switzerland , police said on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police said Louis and Stewart Ahearne were each sentenced on Tuesday to 3 1/2 years in a Swiss prison following an investigation by UK and Swiss authorities.

Police said two Ming dynasty vases and a cup were stolen in 2019 from the Museum of Far Eastern Arts in Geneva. The 15th-century artefacts were valued at around 3 million pounds (US$3.8 million.)

Authorities shared DNA found at the scene on an international database which linked it to Stewart Ahearne, who was living in southeast London. He had hired a car ahead of the theft and used it to drive the stolen goods back to the UK, police said.