6-legged dog has surgery to remove extra limbs and adjusts to life on 4 paws

A spaniel born with six legs that was found abandoned in a supermarket car park is now like other dogs after having her extra limbs surgically removed.

Ariel, who was named for the Little Mermaid character because the additional appendage with two paws on the end looked a flipper, ran through the grass Saturday as she adjusted to life on four legs.

“She is doing brilliantly,” said Vicki Black, director of the Langford Vets Small Animal Referral Hospital, where she had her operation on Thursday.