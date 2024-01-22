Status red wind warnings have been issued for Irish counties Donegal, Galway and Mayo, while status orange/amber warnings are in place for all other counties on the island from this evening.

People are being urged to heed warnings and not to travel unless necessary in red-warning areas.

The UK’s Met Office said a tornado could hit western parts of the UK after the research organisation Torro said Ireland, Northern Ireland, parts of Scotland and northern England were “tornado watch” zones.

Thousands of homes in Ireland have been left without power and airport activity has been disrupted because of Storm Isha as severe weather warnings kick in across the UK and Ireland.

Met Eireann said “extremely strong” winds and “destructive gusts” are expected in the red warning areas, particularly along coastal and exposed areas.

Paul Rock, who chaired a meeting of the National Emergency Co-ordination on Sunday morning to organise the Irish government’s response, said it is a “particularly nasty” storm.

“We don’t want anyone dying as a result of this storm,” he told RTE Radio.

Rock asked people to avoid coastal areas during the Met Eireann warnings and for all road users to be aware of hazardous conditions, including debris, and urged people not to touch fallen electricity wires.

Delays are expected at ports, airports and possibly some public transport systems, he said, advising people to check online to see if services are disrupted.

He expects schools to open as normal on Monday because the warnings expire in the early hours.

The red warnings are in place from 5-9pm on Sunday in Galway and Mayo and from 9pm on Sunday until 1am on Monday in Donegal.

There is a risk of dangerous coastal conditions, treacherous travelling conditions and of significant and widespread power outages in these counties.

Bus Eireann suspended its town, city and intercity services in Mayo and Galway from 4pm on Sunday.

A man walks past high waves in Salthill, Galway, Ireland on Sunday during Storm Isha. Photo: PA via AP

As the status red warning came into effect at 5pm, the metal clock tower on top of the Thirteen on the Green bar at Eyre’s Square in Galway city fell on to the path below.

A status orange wind warning is in place across the country from 4pm or 5pm local time on Sunday until 2am or 3am on Monday.

Large coastal waves, very difficult travelling conditions, fallen trees and damage to power lines are expected during these periods.

With status red marine warnings also in place, bringing rough sea conditions, the coastguard advised people to be mindful of the danger posed by large breaking waves.

Thousands of power cuts have been logged across the country, according to the ESB’s Powercheck site.

Dublin Airport said that, as of 3pm, 83 flights had been cancelled, including 44 arrivals and 39 departures. Some 21 flights had performed go-arounds, with 18 flights diverted to other airports.