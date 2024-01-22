South China Morning Post
Sarah Ferguson in London in March. The Duchess of York has been diagnosed with a malignant skin cancer that was discovered during her treatment for breast cancer. Photo: Invision / AP
WorldEurope

UK’s Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, diagnosed with skin cancer

  • Ferguson, 64, who was married to Prince Andrew, was treated for breast cancer last year and has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma
  • Ferguson’s new diagnosis was reported as King Charles, 75, prepares for a ‘corrective procedure’ for an enlarged prostate this week
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer, British media reported on Sunday, in another health problem for a member of Britain’s royal family.

Ferguson, 64, who was married to Prince Andrew, was treated for breast cancer last year and has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma after several moles were removed.

“She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages,” Sky News quoted her spokesman as saying.

“Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing, but the duchess remains in good spirits.”

UK’s King Charles to be treated for enlarged prostate

Ferguson, known as Fergie, has spoken of the importance of coming forward for cancer checks after her initial breast cancer surgery.

Her new diagnosis was reported as King Charles, 75, prepares for a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate this week.
On Wednesday royal officials also announced that Catherine, wife of Charles’ heir Prince William, had undergone successful planned abdominal surgery and will be in hospital for up to two weeks.
