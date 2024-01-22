Poland, Ukraine pledge quick end to political friction
- In his first visit to neighbouring Ukraine as prime minister, Poland’s Donald Tusk delivered a message of friendship to President Volodymyr Zelensky
- Relations between the two nations deteriorated in recent months when blockades at the border damaged Ukraine’s economy
In his first visit to neighbouring Ukraine as prime minister, Poland’s Donald Tusk delivered a message of friendship to President Volodymyr Zelensky and said both sides “have reached a common understanding” over protests by Polish truckers.
“Poland will do everything to increase Ukraine’s chances of victory in this war,” Tusk said at a joint media briefing.
The truckers agreed last week to suspend their protests, which had been aimed at revoking Ukrainian truckers’ permit-free access to the European Union, until March 1.
“We understand the depth of the reasons that led to this kind of situation, but draw attention first and foremost to the depth of the threat that stands before our peoples,” Zelensky said, adding that he welcomed Warsaw’s work on the issue.
Both leaders hailed plans between their countries for joint arms production and Zelensky said on X that they had discussed “a new form of cooperation aimed at larger-scale arms purchases for Ukrainian needs”. He did not give details.
Poland’s new government is exploring how to make more ammunition and military equipment as part of a new aid package for Ukraine, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said last week.
Tusk’s trip coincides with Ukraine’s Unity Day, which celebrates the unification in 1919 of western and eastern Ukraine, which has faced numerous invasions over its long history.
Volodymyr Zelensky marked the day by announcing plans to offer dual Ukrainian citizenship to ethnic Ukrainians and their descendants from all around the world, apart from Russia.