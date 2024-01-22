Elon Musk visits Auschwitz after uproar over antisemitic messages on X

Elon Musk , who has been accused of allowing antisemitic messages on his social media platform, X, visited the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp on Monday.

Musk’s visit to the most notorious site of the horrors of the Holocaust came before a scheduled appearance later Monday at a conference on antisemitism organised by the European Jewish Association in the nearby Polish city of Krakow.

The billionaire has faced accusations from the Anti-Defamation League, a prominent Jewish civil rights organisation, and others of tolerating antisemitic messages on the platform, formerly known as Twitter, since purchasing it in 2022.

He sparked an outcry in November, including from the White House, when he responded on X to a user who accused Jews of hating white people and professing indifference to antisemitism by posting, “You have said the actual truth”. He later apologised for the comment, calling it the “dumbest” post that he’s ever done.

Tesla and SpaceX’s CEO Elon Musk lights a candle as he visits the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi German death camp in Oswiecim. Birkenau is a village near Oswiecim, in southern Poland, fenced off with barbed wire, where wooden barracks for the prisoners and the ruins of a gas chamber endure as evidence of Nazi crimes. Photo: AP

Several big brands, including Disney and IBM, stopped advertising on the platform last year after liberal advocacy group Media Matters said that their ads were appearing alongside pro-Nazi content and white nationalist posts. X has since sued Media Matters, saying the Washington-based non-profit manufactured the report to “drive advertisers from the platform and destroy X Corp”.