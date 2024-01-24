British drivers have to fork out twice as much to insure electric vehicles ( EV ) as they do for combustion-engine models, adding to hurdles to make the switch to zero-emission cars.

The average insurance premium for EVs jumped to £1,344 (US$1,700) at the end of last year, around double the cost of cover for traditional cars, according to UK insurance broker Howden Group Holdings Ltd. The group cited higher repair costs, more time spent in workshops, and a lack of mechanics trained to fix EV batteries.

“You’ve got length of repair times going up, you’ve got the cost of the component parts going up, and you probably see more EVs written off because residual values are particularly low at the moment,” said Howden’s UK and Ireland Chief Executive Officer Carl Shuker.

The soaring cost of insuring EVs – which already tend to be more expensive than comparable fuel-burning models – is bad news for an industry that’s exhibiting signs of a slowdown.