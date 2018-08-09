Dozens killed, including children, in Yemen air strikes

Air strikes killed dozens of people, including children, in Yemen’s Saada, Yemeni medical sources and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday.

The ICRC said one attack hit a bus driving children in Dahyan market, in northern Saada, adding hospitals there received dozens of dead and wounded.

It was unclear how many children were killed and how many air strikes were carried out in the area. Abdul-Ghani Nayeb, head of a health department in Saada said the death toll rose to 43, with 61 wounded.

“Scores killed, even more injured, most under the age of 10,” Johannes Bruwer, head of delegation for the ICRC in Yemen, said in a Twitter post.

Saudi Arabia and Sunni Muslim allies have been fighting in Yemen for more than three years against the Iran-aligned Houthis, who control much of north Yemen including the capital Sanaa and drove a Saudi-backed government into exile in 2014.

There was no immediate comment from the Saudi-led coalition.

More to follow ...