The US is deeply concerned over reports of Iran transferring ballistic missiles into Iraq that shows a “gross violation of Iraqi sovereignty” and breaches a United Nations resolution if found to be true, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a tweet.

Pompeo was responding to a Reuters report that Iran had given missiles to Shiite proxies in Iraq in the past few months. Iran was also said to be helping these groups develop the capacity to build missiles in Iraq to deter attacks on its interests in the Middle East and go against regional rivals, Reuters reported, citing unnamed Iranian, Iraqi and Western intelligence officials.

Deeply concerned about reports of #Iran transferring ballistic missiles into Iraq. If true, this would be a gross violation of Iraqi sovereignty and of UNSCR 2231. Baghdad should determine what happens in Iraq, not Tehran. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 1, 2018

The US has often accused Tehran of violating United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed a nuclear deal in 2015 between Iran and world powers. The resolution calls upon Iran not to undertake activities related to ballistic missiles that can be capable of delivering nuclear weapons.